June 18, 2025

Canada Trials S-100 on St. Lawrence River

The Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS), under Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is taking a leading role in validating new digital hydrographic standards, with the Minister of Fisheries, Joanne Thompson, launching S-100 sea trials on the St. Lawrence River.

The S-100 data model is a new global standard created by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), which offers a new way of visualizing the marine environment using layered, interactive digital data that can be added to navigational charts. Unlike traditional paper or electronic charts, the new standard integrates real-time information – like depths, landmarks, tides, and currents into a single, dynamic format.

Until November 2025, Canada is offering S-100 digital navigation products and services free of charge to mariners, stakeholders, developers and other interested parties to test performance in real-life scenarios. The complex conditions of the St. Lawrence River, such as varying water depths, changing currents and navigational aids, position it as an ideal testing ground, and will provide invaluable insights for S-100’s future adoption across global waters.

The IHO has planned a phased rollout of the S-100 navigational information starting in January 2026.

Under the leadership of the Canadian Hydrographic Service, the S-100 Sea Trials are a collaborative effort also involving the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), Teledyne Geospatial, Electronic Chart Centre (ECC) and PRIMAR.

