 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2026

Kraken Robotics Demonstrates Autonomous Launch and Recovery of KATFISH

  • Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH Autonomous Launch and Recovery from a SEFINE RD-22 USV. © Kraken Robotics
  • Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar imagery captured by KATFISH during the demonstration. © Kraken Robotics
  • Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH Autonomous Launch and Recovery from a SEFINE RD-22 USV. © Kraken Robotics Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH Autonomous Launch and Recovery from a SEFINE RD-22 USV. © Kraken Robotics
  • Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar imagery captured by KATFISH during the demonstration. © Kraken Robotics Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar imagery captured by KATFISH during the demonstration. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced the successful integration and demonstration of its KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar and autonomous launch and recovery system (LARS) from SEFINE’s RD-22 unmanned surface vessel (USV) in coordination with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center). The demonstration took place in Q1 2026 off the coast of İstanbul, Türkiye.

The demonstration focused on rapid detection and classification of mine-like objects and critical underwater infrastructure and was attended by several navies and government organizations. KATFISH delivered 3 cm x 3 cm resolution data at a range of 200 meters per side which was live streamed to a command center onshore, enabling real-time classification of contacts by operators with SEFINE SISAM’s mission planning software.

The same KATFISH and USV LARS were demonstrated from a UK Royal Navy in-service 11-meter ARCIMS USV in November 2025. These joint integrations mark a major step forward in delivering agile, modular, and cost-effective mine countermeasure capabilities for modern naval operations.


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