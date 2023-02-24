Kraken Robotics Earns Top Spot on TSX Venture Top 50 List

Kraken Robotics Inc. said that the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange has recognized Kraken Robotics as a 2023 Top 50 Company. Kraken placed first in the technology category. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange by share price appreciation, trading volume amount, and market capitalization growth.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange," said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken. "This is another validation point of the hard work of our employees and we are pleased that investors are starting to recognize our solid progress. We are seeing strong demand across our business driven by an increased focus on the need for subsea intelligence solutions across the defense, energy, and offshore renewable sectors. We look forward to sharing further evidence of this progress with our stakeholders in 2023 and beyond.”