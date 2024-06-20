Kraken Robotics Wins $2.2 Million Subsea Batteries Order

Rated for depths up to 6,000 meters, Kraken’s SeaPower subsea batteries provide up to twice the energy density and weigh 46% less per kWh than traditional pressure-housed batteries, the company said.

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced it has received repeat orders totaling $2.2 million for subsea batteries from existing naval clients.

The Philippines is challenging China to open Scarborough Shoal to international scrutiny after it accused Beijing of destroying…

Howard Rosenstein wasn’t just opening the first dive school in Sharm El-Sheikh; he was cracking open a hidden world in Sinai.

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, has secured a contract from Equinor for work at Troll…

MacArtney's GreenLink terminations have been selected to connect innovative wave energy technologies to the grid at the PacWave…

The next phase of the On Demand Ocean Bottom Node (OD OBN) project, involving Sonardyne, Shell, Petrobras and SENAI CIMATEC…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.