June 20, 2024

Kraken Robotics Wins $2.2 Million Subsea Batteries Order

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced it has received repeat orders totaling $2.2 million for subsea batteries from existing naval clients.

Rated for depths up to 6,000 meters, Kraken’s SeaPower subsea batteries provide up to twice the energy density and weigh 46% less per kWh than traditional pressure-housed batteries, the company said.

