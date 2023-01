Kraken Robotics announced that David Shea, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Products, will take on the additional role of Kraken’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Shea joined Kraken more than 10 years ago at its inception, and has been directing Kraken’s engineering, product development, and R&D in a variety of roles, first as Kraken’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and subsequently as EVP, Products.

The UK Royal Navy has awarded a £15.4 million (currently around $18,8 million) contract for a crewless submarine to the Plymouth-based company MSubs.

UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan…

Kraken Robotics said its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System has been selected as the standard payload…

A column about the Technologies, Strategies, and Use of Ocean LandersLithium-Polymer batteries offer a safe and robust option…

With global temperatures rising, oceans warming and ice caps melting, carbon dioxide attracts the bulk of the blame throughout media…

Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 has reached Norway after a long journey from Vietnam, where its hull was built last year at…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.