Tuesday, November 29, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 29, 2022

Kraken Robotics' 3Q Revenue on the Rise

©Kraken Robotics

©Kraken Robotics

Canadian marine robotics specialist Kraken Robotics saw its third quarter 2022 revenue grow to $12.3 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year.

The company said Tuesday that its revenue growth was driven by the continued delivery to the Royal Danish Navy on multiple minehunting systems, the addition of PanGeo services, and the delivery of our SeaPower battery products. Year-to-date revenue is $32.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Gross margin in the quarter was 36.0% compared to 38.5% in the prior year. Year to date gross margins are 39.4%, Kraken said.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss (1) of $1.3 million in the comparable quarter. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA is $4.4 million.

Net loss in the quarter totaled $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the comparable quarter due to the increased gross margin on a year-over-year basis.  

Cash at the end of the quarter totaled $4.7 million compared to $1.7 million at the end of Q3 2021.

At November 30, 2022, Kraken had $16.8 million in previously awarded non-repayable funding to draw upon from government agencies and project partners for research and development, of which cash amounting to $7.4 million has been received for contracts to be completed in 2022.

Kraken Robotics' CEO Karl Kenny said:"We continue to report strong financial results during 2022 driven by our core products and service offerings. We are seeing market momentum driven by the geopolitical landscape and upgrade cycles in defense, as well as strong growth in offshore renewable [energy] and offshore oil and gas."

Kraken on Monday said it had received an initial order for subsea batteries valued at $14 million.

In the company's results presentation, CEO Kenny said: "Combined with yesterday’s announcement of an initial $14 million subsea battery order from a confidential customer, we feel we are well positioned for continued strong growth in 2023 onwards."

The compan's financial guidance for 2022 remains unchanged from previously issued guidance. In 2022, Kraken expects revenue to be in the $36 - $42 million range, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the $5 - $7 million range.  

"Operational results in 2022 will be driven by the continued delivery of systems to the Royal Danish Navy, a full year impact from the acquisition of PanGeo and continued deliveries of our AquaPix® synthetic aperture sonar and SeaPower battery products. During the next twelve months, Kraken is also expected to receive progress/advance payments on three large contracts amounting to $19.5 million," the company said.


Related News

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

Carcasses of the red crab, Pleuroncodes planipes, photographed using the autonomous vehicle Autsub6000 during seabed surveys conducted in the NE abyssal Pacific. Image courtesy NOC

Massive Fall of Deep-sea Dead Red Crabs ... What Does it Mean?

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have made a surprise discovery of thousands of dead swimming crabs…

Image courtesy HII

HII Debuts REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

HII’s Mission Technologies division debuted a new medium-class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV): REMUS 620.Building on the…

Figure 1. Schmidt Ocean Institute benthic lander is deployed from R/V Falkor for an operational test. Syntactic flotation high, integrated acoustic release low, and the expendable anchor weight suspended below the platform deck. The negative weight of the release is placed close to centerline for trim, and positioned low to act as a counterweight for stability. No instruments are mounted on the white marine grade HDPE frame. The anchor weight is rigged for recovery after the test. (Photo by

Lander Lab #4: Underwater Releases

“We can get anything to the bottom of the ocean,” quipped Don Walsh, Pilot #1 of Bathyscaphe Trieste. “The trick is getting…

Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea

NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La.…

Copyright Freesurf/AdobeStock

NOCs Scientist Find "Staggering" Sea Level Rise in the Med

Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre have discovered a substantial rise in sea-levels in the Mediterranean Sea…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news