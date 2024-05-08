Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.

The first order is for spares and sustainment of its KATFISH Mine Counter Measures (MCM) solution, totaling $2.2 million.

In addition, Kraken received orders for AquaPix synthetic aperture sonars (SAS), worth $1.5 million.

These systems will be integrated to Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) from new navy customers for use in mine hunting and subsea infrastructure security applications.

Kraken did not disclose customer details, stating only that the delivers will take place in 2024.