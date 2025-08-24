Semco Maritime Partners in USV Technology

Denmark-based companies Semco Maritime and Final Frontier have invested in STORMBORN’s X-WAVE unmanned surface vessel (USV) technology.

The partnerships mark an important milestone in bringing the X-WAVE USV to the market. The patent pending X-WAVE USV is designed to operate in all sea state conditions, continuously for up to a year.

Steen Brødbæk, CEO, Semco Maritime: “We are impressed with STORMBORN’s team and technology, and we look forward to deploying our offshore experience and production capacity to contribute to Danish scale production of X-WAVE USVs. As a collaboration partner and investor, we see great potential in STORMBORNs unique operational concept and capabilities, which can be applied across classic commercial areas and in the defense and security sector”

Niels Vejrup Carlsen, Managing Partner, Final Frontier: “Autonomous maritime drones like STORMBORN’s X-WAVE USV are essential for efficiently monitoring civilian critical infrastructure, the maritime environment and for naval defense. STORMBORNs solution is capable and flexible enough to support rapidly evolving sensor technologies. The team and the product have the European and global potential that Final Frontier looks for. We are proud to be part of the journey.”



