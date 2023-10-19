Thursday, October 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2023

Kraken Robotics Secures $3M Offshore Wind Farm Survey Services Deal in Europe

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics Inc. said Thursday it had secured a $3 million contract to carry out boulder detection subsea survey services as part of an offshore wind farm project located in Europe.

Kraken’s contract scope includes mobilization of a dedicated survey vessel, deployment of optimal sub-bottom survey equipment, and expert personnel to provide specialist engineering design support to de-risk the installation of the project’s two large offshore substations. 

This survey campaign will be executed in Q4 2023 with Kraken’s Acoustic Corer technology providing accurate, high-resolution 3D imaging of twenty-four sub-seabed cores, with the cores placed to maximize coverage over the foundation leg locations, Kraken said.

Greg Reid, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “Kraken is proud to be involved in this important renewable energy project, which further reinforces the growing demand for our expert sub-seabed survey capabilities in providing valuable knowledge and highly specialized technologies to support energy transition.”

Kraken Robotics said that the key to enabling the award is its Kraken’s Acoustic Corer technology, which Kraken says was chosen for this type of subsea survey project "for its unique and proven ability to locate boulders of 0.3 meters and larger within the seabed’s subsurface."

"As the Acoustic Corer operates statically and is deployed on the seabed, positional accuracy to identify boulders and other hazards is greatly improved. This also enables it to operate in higher sea states, compared to other surface-towed sub-bottom sensors, which makes it ideal for surveys carried out during challenging winter environments," Kraken Robotics said.

 


Related News

Credit: Fugro

Fugro Boosts Offshore Wind Service Capabilities in Taiwan with New Geotechnical Lab

Offshore survey services and geo-data specialist Fugro on Tuesday announced the opening of its new geotechnical testing laboratory in Kaohsiung…

Credit: RWE

Can Floating Wind Farms Exist in Harmony with Marine Life, Other Industries? RWE Launches Competition to Find Out

German energy firm RWE has launched its first global “Floating Wind Co-use Competition”, as it is looking for solutions to…

Credit: DeepOcean

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Subsea services company DeepOcean and the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP have agreed to "pioneer" the use of an unmanned…

Credit:Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 Create Subsea Joint Venture

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 have closed the previously proposed transaction to create a subsea joint venture.The new business…

Credit: Marine Power Systems

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

Marine Power Systems said Tuesday that its flexible floating platform technology, PelaFlex, has been awarded the Statement…

© Fraunhofer IWES Lidar buoy on FINO 3 measuring mast for verification purposes

Germany: Fraunhofer IWES Deploys Wind Lidar Buoys in North Sea to Boost Offshore Wind Expansion

The Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES in Germany has been contracted by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news