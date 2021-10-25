Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
October 25, 2021

Kraken Wins Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract from Government of Canada

Kraken Robotics Inc. signed a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) contract with the Canadian government for testing of Kraken’s ultra-high resolution survey equipment with the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). This $500,000 contract is funded under the Canadian government’s Innovative Solutions Canada program, and the testing department for this service offering is the RCN’s Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic (FDU-A) based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The RCN has a mandate to develop and maintain an advanced sonar imaging and data storage capability for all three coasts, and to deploy this capability to national and international areas of interest. Under the contract, Kraken will deploy its KATFISH towed SAS sonar system and will integrate a Kraken Light Weight SAS (LW-SAS) onboard a Hydroid REMUS 100 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) owned by FDU-A. This contract will be completed by March 31, 2022.

