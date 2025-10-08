Wednesday, October 8, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 8, 2025

Lagersmit, Subsea Global Solutions Strengthen Partnership in Southeast Asia

© Subsea Global Solutions

© Subsea Global Solutions

Lagersmit, a provider of advanced sealing solutions and a member of The Timken Company, and Subsea Global Solutions, a leader in underwater ship repair and marine services, announced the renewal and expansion of their long-term partnership.

The collaboration strengthens both companies’ presence in Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian maritime market, ensuring shipowners, operators, and OEMs in the region benefit from reliable sealing solutions and marine services.

Subsea Global Solutions will now serve as Lagersmit’s official sales agent for the Singapore marine market and will continue providing underwater repair services and afloat maintenance for Lagersmit Supreme seals. Subsea Global Solutions engineers will perform seal maintenance on Lagersmit Supreme sealing systems during dry dock periods acrossSoutheast Asia

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium…

© Hefring Marine

IMAS Technology Mitigates Risks for USVs

Once a niche technology, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) are at the center of a transformation in the maritime industry.

(Credit: EIB)

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided $293.4 million (€250 million) in financing to French cable maker and services…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.The…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Scraps 2025 Outlook, Announces Job Cuts

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro scrapped its annual outlook on Monday and announced further job cuts, citing an impact from project delays, sen

© Tropicalens / Adobe Stock

High Seas Treaty to Enter into Force

The High Seas Treaty has reached the milestone of 60 state ratifications needed to trigger its entry into force.Sri Lanka, St.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news