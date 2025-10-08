Lagersmit, Subsea Global Solutions Strengthen Partnership in Southeast Asia

Lagersmit, a provider of advanced sealing solutions and a member of The Timken Company, and Subsea Global Solutions, a leader in underwater ship repair and marine services, announced the renewal and expansion of their long-term partnership.

The collaboration strengthens both companies’ presence in Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian maritime market, ensuring shipowners, operators, and OEMs in the region benefit from reliable sealing solutions and marine services.

Subsea Global Solutions will now serve as Lagersmit’s official sales agent for the Singapore marine market and will continue providing underwater repair services and afloat maintenance for Lagersmit Supreme seals. Subsea Global Solutions engineers will perform seal maintenance on Lagersmit Supreme sealing systems during dry dock periods acrossSoutheast Asia