DOF Lands Transport and Installation Job Offshore West Africa

(Credit: DOF Group)

(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract for a construction transport and installation project in West Africa.

The project includes installation of flexible product and various subsea structures.

Preparations for the project have already started, while the offshore execution is planned in third quarter of 2024.

According to DOF, the contract value is in the range $19 - 29 million.

DOF said it plans to utilize the vessel Maersk Installer for the project, with a duration between 100 - 150 days.

“With the recently announced award from Shell this is the second large job won for the Maersk Installer in the last few weeks. After this award the backlog for Maersk Installer is strong in second half 2024. This award once again demonstrates DOF`s capability to deliver deep-water installation scopes to the energy sector. We look forward to delivering this project safely to our client,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group.

