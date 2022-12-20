Wednesday, December 21, 2022
 
PMI to Move to New, Larger Facility

Image courtesy PMI

Image courtesy PMI

PMI Industries, provider of engineered solutions for underwater marine cable connectors and subsea cable terminations, will move to a new, state-of-the-art facility in January 2023. The move increases production and testing space by more than two-thirds, removes manufacturing constraints, and improves capabilities, resulting in better lead times and inventory control.

“We are excited for the next chapter in PMI’s history with this modernization of our production and office spaces,” said Bob Centa, President. “We are expanding our design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities and expect to dramatically improve our operational efficiencies. The move positions us to grow in the industries we already serve, increase the product and service offerings to our customers, and expand our geographic reach.”

The new facility offers room for a streamlined process flow that will impact many aspects of PMI’s operations, including access to tools and equipment, material handling, and other logistics improvements. Increased space also benefits PMI’s in-house dynamic cable testing and analysis, a value-added step among the capabilities PMI offers. Many at-sea conditions can be simulated by PMI through its testing, which is used to find cable system vulnerabilities or confirm satisfactory performance before the cable is deployed. In-house testing is available as an independent service to third parties, as well as to the industries PMI serves: oil and gas; marine and seismic survey; naval and military; offshore wind, wave, and tidal and sustainable renewable energy; ocean exploration and research; and university and research institutes.

