 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2021

UKHO Launches Innovation Challenge to Address Coastal Problems

Caused by storm and tidal surges, coastal inundation poses a significant risk for seaside communities around the world. (Image source: UKHO).

Latest stage in ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Program invites participants to develop solutions that use marine geospatial data to assess the risks and mitigate the effects of storm surges and flooding

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) launched a new marine innovation challenge, focused on identifying the causes and risks of coastal inundation and mitigating its effects.

As part of the ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Program, the challenge invites participants to develop solutions that provide disaster relief agencies with a clear view of coastal inundation situations, and support other groups to identify vulnerable areas and put in place mitigation measures before an inundation event occurs.

Participants will have access to world-leading geospatial and scientific ADMIRALTY data throughout the challenge - including Anguilla data sets - and will also get the chance to work with leading experts and receive support from UKHO staff as they develop a prototype product.

The winning team will receive hands-on support and marine geospatial information, in addition to a cash prize of $10,000 Singapore dollars to develop an alpha product that could help to protect the lives and livelihoods of millions of people around the world.

