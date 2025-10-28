Tuesday, October 28, 2025
 
FLIR Launches AI-Powered Multi-Spectral Maritime Camera Systems

© FLIR

© FLIR

FLIR, a leader in high-performance marine thermal-imaging systems, announced the debut of its new flagship series of multi-spectral maritime camera systems, the M460 and M560.

The M460 and M560 are elite AI-powered multi-spectral camera systems tailored specifically for professional marine applications ranging from first responders, commercial vessels, and superyachts. Taking the next step from a conventional thermal camera, the M460 and M560 are complete marine-imaging systems that combine a high-performance thermal sensor with a 4K, low-light visible camera, a 12KM ITAR-free laser rangefinder and long-range laser spotlight.

The new FLIR M460 and M560 cameras feature advanced FLIR AI Target Tracking that goes far beyond traditional systems. Using an onboard neural network, the cameras keep a watchful eye on the open water and automatically identify and classify common marine objects – like vessels, buoys, and people – for easy interpretation. Once an object is selected, the camera intelligently tracks the target with dynamic pan and tilt control, maintaining precision even in rough seas, crowded waterways, or during high-speed maneuvers.

To deliver reliable performance in any sea condition, the FLIR M460 and M560 feature the industry’s first three-axis gyro stabilization system. This advanced technology compensates for pitch, roll, and yaw—ensuring smooth, distraction-free imagery and exceptional long-range image quality. It also enhances the accuracy of AI-powered target acquisition, even in the most challenging sea states.

For thermal imaging, the M460 uses a high-sensitivity, long-wave infrared (IR) thermal sensor to deliver best-in-class image quality along with improved contrast, spatial filtering and image sharpening. M460's thermal sensor is equipped with a 5x optical zoom lens for early detection of distant targets.

The M560 uses a high-sensitivity, mid-wave IR thermal sensor and 14x optical zoom lens to further enhance detection capabilities, image quality and deliver a long-range performance. Both cameras offer Color Thermal Vision (CTV), combining the color visual elements from the visible camera to enhance and provide context to the thermal scene. With CTV, navigation marks appear in their natural red and green, while vessels and shoreline features are easier to identify with color overlays.

The M460 and M560 feature a pre-installed integrated tight-beam laser spotlight with the ability to illuminate objects up to 1km away and enhance the 4K camera performance. Each model is also available to come pre-installed with or without an ITAR-free laser rangefinder designed to accurately measure target distance at long range and in less-than-ideal visibility conditions. Models with the rangefinder will offer an effective range up to 6.5 nautical miles (12km).

The M460 and M560 will be on display at the FLIR stand, 08.729 during METSTRADE, Nov. 18 – 20, 2025 at the RAI Amsterdam.

