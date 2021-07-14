 
New Wave Media

July 14, 2021

AAM Launches 50’ Research Vessel for NOAA

(Photo: All American Marine)

(Photo: All American Marine)

Boatbuilder All American Marine (AAM) said it has launched a new 50-foot research vessel for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), designated for the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary in Washington State.

The twin-engine Teknicraft Design vessel was constructed by AAM to USCG Subchapter T standards. It will carry up to 18 personnel on board on a near coastal route. Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary OCNMS) includes 3,188 square miles of marine waters off the rugged Olympic Peninsula coastline. The sanctuary extends 25 to 50 miles seaward, covering much of the continental shelf and several major submarine canyons.

The vessel will host a variety of research missions and visiting scientists concentrating on seafloor mapping, habitat characterization, data collection, and the monitoring of the health of ocean species and marine wildlife.

The vessel's semi-displacement catamaran hull was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates a Teknicraft hull shape and is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer that is positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while conducting research missions in and around the Olympic Peninsula region. The catamaran is also highly stable and has outstanding seakeeping ability, the builder said. Powered by twin Cummins QSC8.3 engines with twin propellers, the vessel offers excellent fuel efficiency, AAM added. 

“All American Marine worked diligently with Teknicraft to design a flexible platform that could quickly and easily be reconfigured depending on the current mission. This feature was critical for NOAA’s research purposes,” stated Ron Wille, All American Marine’s president and COO. “All American has constructed a number of vessels for NOAA, and we are always excited to work with this essential agency. The Office of Marine Sanctuaries serves as the trustee for a network of marine protected areas encompassing more than 600,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters from Washington state to the Florida Keys, and from Lake Huron to American Samoa.”

(Photo: All American Marine)

On board the vessel there is approximately 250 square feet of working space on the aft deck, with a complete complement of working gear and an extensive grid of deck sockets. The deck sockets are spaced every two feet and allow equipment and gear to be secured, moved, or removed from the working deck. There is a flybridge with a bimini top covering on the upper deck, allowing vessel operations from a higher elevation while conducting research missions. The top deck also features an InterOcean conduction wire winch, hauling winch, and a Morgan300.4 crane. The main deck features an adjustable A-Frame for launching scientific equipment. Additional features of the research vessel include both a wet laboratory for examining specimens and a dry laboratory for processing data. On board the vessel’s main deck is a fully equipped galley and comfortable dinette with settee/bunk, kitchenette and wet head. NOAA plans to exercise all options to be included in the vessel, including an upgrade on the working deck equipment, a removable Universal Sonar Mount where additional scientific equipment can be placed, and an HVAC upgrade.

“A larger, more stable vessel will not only expand the potential for OCNMS operations but also make it a more viable asset for our partners,” stated, Kevin Grant, deputy superintendent of Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. “This new vessel will help the sanctuary provide science-based solutions that address evolving environmental pressures on our ocean and coasts.”

AAM has previously constructed a number of vessels for NOAA, such as the R/V Auk, R/V Shearwater, R/V Fulmar, and R/V Manta and Peter Gladding, in addition to numerous 30’ survey launches.

Related News

A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect…

Credit: CGG

Chinese Seismic Giant Buys 18,000 Seabed Nodes from Sercel

CGG, a France-based provider of seismic data for oil and gas exploration, said Monday its subsidiary Sercel has recorded…

The Nortek Signature250 ADCP is deployed during a windfarm site survey undertaken by Partrac off the Orkney Islands, northern Scotland. Partrac chose the instrument because of its ability to provide highly accurate current profiling data out to 200 m, and wave height and direction data up to 150 m. Image courtesy Nortek

Case Study: Acoustic Tech Help Offshore Wind Industry Adapt

Nortek is supporting metocean survey and consulting company Partrac to provide floating windfarm developers with detailed…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

Photo courtesy Hull Wiper

ROV Pair Cleans Ship Hulls Double Time; HullWiper expands into South Korea

HullWiper launched operations at its newest location, South Korea. Through a partnership with HullWiper Korea, a company…

Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

The upcoming UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) should herald an increase in marine exploration…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubC Imaging

SubC is a leader in innovative underwater imaging systems featuring a complete line of cameras, lights, lasers, batteries and DVR/Overlay systems designed for reliable performance in harsh environments. SubC can adapt current product designs or develop completely…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Transportation Specialist

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news