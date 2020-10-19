 
October 19, 2020

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

LaDawn Lounsbury (Photo: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions)



U.S.-based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions said it has appointed LaDawn Lounsbury to its Business Development Team.

Lounsbury brings to the position extensive subsea background and well-established client relationships, having previously held roles with Helix, Ranger Offshore, Oceaneering International and, most recently, Bayou Companies Deepwater Flow Assurance and Coating and Insulation Business, over the course of her 12-year career. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Louisiana Tech.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions aims to provide a total package of turnkey solutions for all subsea requirements. Services include inspection, maintenance and repair, hydrate remediation, well stimulation, commissioning, decommissioning and installation.

