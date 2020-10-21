MacArtney LARS for Fifth Asia Pacific Research Vessel
MacArtney completed its order of a launch and recovery (LARS) system for Taiwan National University, the fifth Ocean Research Vessel (ORV) in the Asia Pacific region to date. MacArtney Asia Pacific provided the full launch and recovery system solution for the new vessel R/V New Ocean Researcher 1 (ORV 1), including slip rings, cables and docking heads.
The 1,000 GT RV was completed on July 21, 2020.
Behind ORV 1 is the CSBC Corporation, which built the ship for end-user Taiwan National University. CSBC, owning two shipyards, is the largest shipbuilding company in Taiwan. Now that ORV 1 has passed its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) with flying colours, researchers from the country’s national university can reap the benefits of a highly advanced level of technology that includes no less than three MacArtney MERMAC LARS systems.
The full scope of supply for the launch and recovery system aboard ORV 1 comprises:
- One MERMAC stern A-frame (15 metres)
- Two MERMAC side A-frames
- Wireless remote control foldable boom crane with 10-tonne capacity and active heave compensation
- Hydraulic power units for A-frame and crane
- MERMAC storage and traction winch with 6,000 metres of ready spooled stainless steel wire, wireless remote control and constant tension technology
- MERMAC CTD (Conductivity, Temperature, Depth) winch, including 6,000 metres of armoured coaxial cable and slip rings
- Portable MERMAC winch with 4,500 metres of hybrid instrumentation cabling, slip ring and spare cable
The new research vessel cements MacArtney’s close working relationship with the CSBC Corporation, following on from the development of ORV 2 and ORV 3, launched in November 2019. Management of ORV 1 will now be handed over to Taiwan National University.