MacArtney LARS for Fifth Asia Pacific Research Vessel

MacArtney completed its order of a launch and recovery (LARS) system for Taiwan National University, the fifth Ocean Research Vessel (ORV) in the Asia Pacific region to date. MacArtney Asia Pacific provided the full launch and recovery system solution for the new vessel R/V New Ocean Researcher 1 (ORV 1), including slip rings, cables and docking heads.

The 1,000 GT RV was completed on July 21, 2020.

Behind ORV 1 is the CSBC Corporation, which built the ship for end-user Taiwan National University. CSBC, owning two shipyards, is the largest shipbuilding company in Taiwan. Now that ORV 1 has passed its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) with flying colours, researchers from the country’s national university can reap the benefits of a highly advanced level of technology that includes no less than three MacArtney MERMAC LARS systems.

“Of course, we encountered difficult situations and problems. Whenever this happened, I think of what a Danish engineer, Steen, said to me – ‘Not a problem, always a challenge,’” said Mr Liang Hong-yu, the director of the outfitting factory. “In the process of commissioning, he used this sentence to encourage me – to make me face the challenge with a positive attitude, and I remember it clearly even now.” Photo courtesy MacArtney

The full scope of supply for the launch and recovery system aboard ORV 1 comprises: