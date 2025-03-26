MacArtney Germany Appoints Alexander Gravert as Sales Manager

MacArtney Germany has appointed Alexander Gravert as Sales Manager to strengthen regional connectivity initiatives.

Located at our Kiel operation, led by Managing Director Torsten Turla, Alexander will help drive connectivity efforts in the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Alexander will focus on ocean science, marine and offshore, and naval industries, with the primary objective of improving customer support, increasing customer engagement, and facilitating closer collaboration.

Alexander is a sales expert with over fifteen years of experience in international sales across various industries, including ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and GTP German Thermoplast. His qualifications include building long-term client relationships, understanding client needs, leveraging market insights, and driving impactful business solutions.

"I look forward to supporting and expanding MacArtney's connectivity business, building on the strong relationships MacArtney has already established in the market. We see significant growth potential across all marine industries, and I am confident that my strategic sales planning experience will drive our connectivity activities forward and open new opportunities," says Alexander.

Alexander will be available to explore potential projects for MacArtney's flexibility within connectivity solutions, including SubConn® and MacArtney connectivity brands such as TrustLinkTM, OptoLinkTM, and GreenLinkTM. The portfolio also features a range of represented products, ensuring versatility and meeting the individual demands of various projects.