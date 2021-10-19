Wednesday, October 20, 2021
 
MacArtney Launches NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

(Image: MacArtney)

(Image: MacArtney)

Underwater technology specialists MacArtney unveiled its latest addition to the NEXUS multiplexer family at the biannual Ocean Business 2021 exhibition, held October 12-14 in Southampton, U.K.

Continuing MacArtney's long tradition of developing products in consultation with the marketplace, the NEXUS 8 is the result of considerable customer and end-user input to ensure the product will fit the need, as explained by Lars Jørgensen, Head of Product Management: "Naturally, we have our own opinion on what a multiplexer should be able to do, but what's more important is what the customer and end-user expects and needs. We specifically wanted customer input on what they wanted from a new generation multiplexer and their requirements for new, advanced subsea telemetry systems when developing the NEXUS 8."

NEXUS 8 is the latest addition to the NEXUS multiplexer family, designed to provide an efficient link between surface and seabed. This new model is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, specifically designed for environments where space is at a premium and to fit into virtually any existing subsea system.

NEXUS 8 is an HD video and multibeam sonar multiplexer, with ultra-high bandwidth and three full HD video interfaces for up to three HD cameras, able to provide real-time monitoring without any latency, and to run instruments and sensors for measurement, surveys, sonar, manipulation and control.

The NEXUS 8 features intelligent programmable eFuses for dynamic performance and to save space. eFuses are ideal for subsea systems, offering flexible, dynamic programming and avoiding time-consuming and expensive recovery operations for minor repairs.

