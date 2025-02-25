MacArtney Opens UAE Hub

MacArtney opened a new office in Dubai as a hub for the region.

The expansion is part of MacArtney's strategy to be locally represented and close to customers. The company, headquartered in Denmark, currently operates 20 strategically located offices across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. This ensures access to its comprehensive product portfolio of reliable underwater technology, both locally and globally, supported by a dedicated network of distributors.

Sales Director Steen Frejo, overseeing the start-up, said: "We are committed to enhancing our regional presence and accessibility. The new office in Dubai is a significant step in our strategy to expand sales in the Middle East. This move was also complemented by the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager in India in 2021. We see substantial growth potential in the MENA region, and our presence here will allow us to serve our clients better and explore new opportunities."

The plan is to eventually cover the MENA area in cooperation with existing regional distributors. Over the coming months, we will begin implementing our strategy in key markets, including countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Bangladesh, ensuring a robust and responsive presence across the region.