Tuesday, February 25, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2025

MacArtney Opens UAE Hub

Image: MacArtney

Image: MacArtney

MacArtney opened a new office in Dubai as a hub for the region.

The expansion is part of MacArtney's strategy to be locally represented and close to customers. The company, headquartered in Denmark, currently operates 20 strategically located offices across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. This ensures access to its comprehensive product portfolio of reliable underwater technology, both locally and globally, supported by a dedicated network of distributors.

Sales Director Steen Frejo, overseeing the start-up, said: "We are committed to enhancing our regional presence and accessibility. The new office in Dubai is a significant step in our strategy to expand sales in the Middle East. This move was also complemented by the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as Regional Sales Manager in India in 2021. We see substantial growth potential in the MENA region, and our presence here will allow us to serve our clients better and explore new opportunities."

The plan is to eventually cover the MENA area in cooperation with existing regional distributors. Over the coming months, we will begin implementing our strategy in key markets, including countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Bangladesh, ensuring a robust and responsive presence across the region.

Related News

Image Courtesy: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging

True-Color Image of Endurance Shipwreck Unveiled

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging presented an exclusive new image of the historic Endurance shipwreck…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Source: Meta

Meta Plans World’s Longest Subsea Cable

Meta has announced Project Waterworth: a plan to build the world’s longest subsea cable. The cable system will reach five continents and span over 50…

Image Courtesy Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation Appoints New Head of Product

Advanced Navigation appointed Maximilian Doemling as Head of Product Management. Advanced Navigation Chief Executive Officer Chris Shaw said…

Karl Kenny, Kraken Robotics Founder and former CEO. Image courtesy Kraken

Obituary: Karl Kenny, Founder, Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced the passing of founder and former CEO, Karl Kenny on February 11, 2025, at the age of 64.

Source: EU Commission

Baltic States Switch from Russian to European Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia's electricity grid to the EU's system on Sunday…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news