June 10, 2025

Macron Discusses Climate Change Impacts With Pacific Island Leaders in Nice

© Adobe Stock/bogdanserban

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (June 10) met with leaders of Pacific island nations on the sidelines of a United Nations ocean conference in the southern French city of Nice.

Macron discussed the impacts of climate change to the Oceania nations, one of the regions most prone to rising sea levels, and said Paris "will use its diplomacy in close link with our common interests in the Pacific."

France possesses overseas territories in the Pacific, which includes New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis and Futuna.

The meeting comes as delegates are meeting for the U.N. Ocean Conference (UNOC) in Nice, during which Macron said the international treaty on the high seas, which focuses on conservation and sustainable use of maritime areas beyond national jurisdictions, has received sufficient support to take effect early in 2026.

