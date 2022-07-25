Magseis Fairfield Awarded OBN Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Magseis Fairfield said on Monday it has been awarded an OBN project in the Gulf of Mexico

The Norwegian company last month revealed it had been awarded the conditional contract, and today confirmed the deal has been executed.

The project is scheduled to be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology. Acquisition will start in the third quarter and is expected to take approximately three months, Magseis Fairfield said.

“We are pleased to continue to work for this repeat customer in the Gulf of Mexico and to continue to build our backlog at improved margins,” said Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.