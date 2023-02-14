Marchetti Succeds Hansen as MacArtney's Head of U.S. Ops

MacArtney said that David Marchetti will succeed Lars Hansen, who is retiring after a long run as president of US operations. Joining the company in January 2023, Marchetti commences his new role to carry on the growth journey of MacArtneythat Hansen has been instrumental in building.

Marchetti comes from a Senior Director position at Ocean Power Technologies, where he headed the company's regional (Americas) business development activities. He previously held leading positions with Hawboldt Industries, Forum Energy Technologies, FMC Technologies Schilling Robotics and GE Vetco Gray.

"In David we have found a successor with all the right credentials, network and ability to expand the business, supporting the strategy and growth goal for the Americas," said Group CEO Niels Peter Christiansen. "Furthermore, his engaging leadership style and personality fit the MacArtney culture, both with regards to our customer-centric approach and our focus on the most valuable asset; our staff!"

MacArtney Inc. was founded in Houston, Texas, in 1998. Over the past 20 years, it extended its offerings to include the complete MacArtney range of underwater connectivity, technology products and solutions, and high-level workshop facilities.