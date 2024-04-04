 
April 4, 2024

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director

Frank Koopman (Photo: NextGeo)

Marine geosciences and offshore construction support services company NextGeo has appointed Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director.

Koopman is an experienced executive and leader in the offshore energy sector, with over 20 years of experience in leading complex organizations, projects and innovation programs. He was Global Director Offshore Wind and Global Director Marine Site Characterization at Fugro from 2019 to 2023.

Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo, said, “We are thrilled to confirm our collaboration with Frank Koopman, who will serve as NextGeo's Offshore Wind Strategy Director. His leadership, passion and experience combine perfectly with our vision and our business growth objectives. This important cooperation propels us towards ambitious goals, confirming our positioning among the major players in the sector. I wish Frank to continue with enthusiasm in his work, in the firm belief that his contribution will offer our entire team new motivations and opportunities for organizational improvement and innovation”.

Frank Koopman, Offshore Wind Strategy Director of NextGeo, said, “NextGeo combine an agile entrepreneurial spirit with solid industry experience, and I am looking forward to continuing to support them to expand their activities in renewable energy. The company is especially well positioned for further growth in the Offshore Wind sector in Europe. Their technical capabilities, people and assets enable NextGeo to provide the critical data needed to design, construct, and develop offshore windfarms. By adding additional capacity to this rapidly growing market, NextGeo will support the European transition to a carbon free future and create jobs and opportunities for a new generation of professionals.”  

