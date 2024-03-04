 
March 4, 2024

BRIX Marine Launches Survey Boat Lugudi Barana

(Photo: BRIX Marine)

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder BRIX Marine announced the launch of its latest survey boat, the 3011-CTC, named Lugudi Barana.

The hull features 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins, 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames, and longitudinal T-bars, ensuring reliability even in challenging conditions, the builder said. The vessel's self-bailing aluminum decks, watertight bulkheads and anodes for cathodic protection further enhance its safety and longevity.

The Lugudi Barana is equipped with a comprehensive array of accessories for efficient survey operations, including an extended "T" transom, welded aluminum handrails, and a generator-driven hydraulic system. The vessel's "T" Transom A-FRAME, hydraulic winch and Spectra line ensure seamless deployment of survey equipment, facilitating precise data collection.

Inside the vessel, the full-width walk-through cabin provides a comfortable and functional workspace, featuring BRIX Headliner insulation, Loncoin II vinyl flooring and ergonomic helm seats. The cabin includes survey stations equipped with laminated work surfaces, power outlets and storage compartments, optimizing productivity during survey missions.

Safety and convenience features include bilge pumps, fire extinguishers, and marine-grade electrical systems ensuring a secure working environment for crew members. The vessel's Garmin electronics suite includes GPS, radar and VHF radio.

•Hull Length: 30'
•Waterline Length: 28'
•LOA: Approximately 35'
•Beam: 10'11"
•Lightship Weight: Approximately 9,500 lbs.
•HP: 2 x Yamaha 200HP outboards
•Fuel Capacity: 2 x 100 gal.

