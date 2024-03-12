 
New Wave Media

March 12, 2024

LLOG Taps ABL for Marine Warranty Services at Salamanca Project in Gulf of Mexico

Salamanca FPS - ©BOEM (File Image)

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by LLOG Exploration to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services for the subsea development of the Salamanca project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Salamanca development project envisages the build-out of the Leon and Castille oil fields in water depths ranging from 1,800 to 2,000 meters.

The subsea portion of the project includes the installation of three infield subsea pipeline systems, as well as the design and fabrication of subsea structures. The pipelines will run from the wellsite to the Salamanca floating production facility.

Under the terms of the contract, ABL will provide technical document review and approval of all project critical procedures, drawings and documentation, and suitability inspections of the proposed fleet for subsea operations.

ABL will also provide on-site attendances to review and approve transportation and mobilization operations of project assets.

“We are pleased to be supporting LLOG as MWS on the Salamanca subsea development. We will apply our extensive MWS experience from the Gulf of Mexico, together with our multidisciplinary marine and engineering expertise in Houston to ensure the subsea equipment is transported and installed safely and efficiently,” said David Ballands, director of energy services at ABL Americas.

The project will be managed and resourced by ABL’s office in Houston, USA, with support of ABL’s extensive marine surveyor network around the Gulf of Mexico.

The ABL team will start its involvement in the first quarter of 2024.

The subsea development will consist of two pipeline systems for the Leon field, located in Keathley Canyon 686, and one pipeline system for the Castile field, located in Keathley Canyon 736. The infield pipelines will produce and flow from wellsite PLETs to the Salamanca floating production facility (FPS).

