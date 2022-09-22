Thursday, September 22, 2022
 
September 22, 2022

Marlink Adds SpaceX's Starlink to its Services

Credit Official SpaceX Photos

Credit Official SpaceX Photos

Marlink has added SpaceX’s Starlink service to its offerings, a move aimed at strengthening its connectivity solutions portfolio.

Marlink and OmniAccess will leverage Starlink – a high-speed, low-latency broadband internet service enabled by a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit – to complement its portfolio of smart network solutions and services globally. Under the agreement, Marlink and OmniAccess will act as global “authorized Starlink integrators” for maritime and enterprise customers.

Marlink’s integration of Starlink with existing VSAT, LTE (4G/5G) and terrestrial connectivity solutions is designed to enable a seamless user experience.

