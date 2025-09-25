Thursday, September 25, 2025
 
Massachusetts Clean Energy Center Awards $11.3 Million to Advance Ocean Technology Innovation

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) announced over $11 million in funding for seven organizations through its new Ocean Innovation Network. The program will further position Massachusetts as a leader in ocean technology, accelerating the development of new solutions while fostering connections among marine science and technology businesses, particularly on the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the North Shore.

The announcement took place at New Bedford Research and Robotics during the Southeast stop of MassCEC’s Climatetech Corridor Roadshow, following morning sessions at UMass Dartmouth. Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of MassCEC, was joined by New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell to highlight both the new investments and the region’s growing role as a center for climate technology.

The Ocean Innovation Network will have a direct impact on local businesses by expanding access to shared testing facilities located at existing docks and in nearshore and offshore areas. These sites will allow companies to test and improve their technologies, making it easier for them to bring new products to the market. The initiative will also support organizations that help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of logistics, supply chain, and permitting, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive. Additionally, the program will expand co-working facilities for ocean tech startups. To ensure companies are well-prepared to succeed, mentorship programs will be developed to guide them through engaging with customers, refining their products, and bringing them to market. 

The initiative builds on MassCEC’s Climatetech Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan, a roadmap for ensuring Massachusetts remains a global climate tech leader. The plan calls for strategic investments in testing and demonstration assets, physical and programmatic support for startups, and stronger coordination across the ecosystem.

The Ocean Innovation Network awardees include:

  • Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (Gloucester, MA) - $1,383,460
  • Innoventure Labs (Beverly, MA) - $1,237,100
  • Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative (Bourne, MA) - $1,885,870
  • Massachusetts Housing and Climate Innovation Center (South Yarmouth, MA) - $50,000
  • New Bedford Ocean Cluster (New Bedford, MA) - $2,130,040
  • SeaAhead (Cambridge, MA) - $1,467,500
  • Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (Falmouth, MA) - $3,200,160

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
