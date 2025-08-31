MBARI Studies Bioinspired Robotics Using New Imaging System

MBARI researchers have deployed new imaging system to study the movement of deep-sea octopus with the aim of using the 3D visual data collected to help design of bioinspired robots.

EyeRIS can capture detailed three-dimensional visual data about the structures and movement of marine life in their natural deep-sea habitat.

MBARI researchers integrated EyeRIS on board a remotely operated vehicle to observe deep-sea pearl octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) at the famous Octopus Garden offshore of Central California.

“In MBARI’s Bioinspiration Lab, we look to nature to find inspiration for tackling fundamental engineering challenges,” said Principal Engineer Kakani Katija. “Octopuses are fascinating subjects as they have no bones yet are able to move across complex underwater terrain with ease. Until now, it has been difficult to study their biomechanics in the field, but EyeRIS is a game changer for us.”

EyeRIS uses a specialized, high-resolution camera with a dense array of microlenses that collects simultaneous views of any object in its sight. Software uses that data to create imagery where every pixel in an image is in focus. EyeRIS can create a three-dimensional reconstruction of an animal’s movements so researchers can observe individual features in stunning detail.

MBARI researchers used EyeRIS to track the movements of specific points on an octopus’s arm, identifying areas of curvature and strain in real time as the animal crawled over the rugged seafloor.

EyeRIS data showed that pearl octopus use temporary muscular joints in their arms when crawling, with strain and bend concentrated above and below the joint. This allows them to have simple, but sophisticated, control of their arms. The mechanisms of this simplified control could be valuable for designing octopus-inspired robots and other bioinspired technologies in the future.

The development of EyeRIS was made possible by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.