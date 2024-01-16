Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
January 16, 2024

McDermott Scoops Contract for CCS Project Offshore Malaysia

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for the Kasawari Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, located offshore Sarawak in East Malaysia.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and the structural installation of a 138-kilometer (85 miles) pipeline section, a 15,000 metric tonne (MT) CCS platform jacket, and bridge connecting to the existing central processing platform.

The installation activities will be performed by one of McDermott's heavy-lift and pipelay vessels.

"Set to become one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world, the Kasawari CCS award showcases the valuable role we have in supporting our clients through the energy transition," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

Operated by PETRONAS Carigali, the Kasawari CCS project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide volume emitted via flaring by 3.3 MtCO2e per year.

