 
New Wave Media

November 11, 2022

'Milestone' Defence Contract for applied acoustics

applied acoustics, an aae technologies group company, signed a contract for the supply of multiple units of its next generation military USBL subsea tracking system.  The MIPS 2 system is the latest addition to the range of acoustic sub-systems  designed for defence applications, with many of those systems finding use in mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.  While detailsof the contract are undisclosed, the order marks a significant milestone for the UK headquartered company as it represents its 300th USBL system assigned to military service.

