April 7, 2021

OSIL: Milestone in Dredge Monitoring Buoys

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) offer a wide range of adaptable dredge monitoring solutions to suit all budgets and application requirements, and have over 500 data buoy systems installed globally.

The basic buoy hull designs incorporate a stainless-steel sub frame with a moon pool for instrument protection, with a robust modular construction that facilitates shipping and ship and assembly on-site following delivery.

Data can be relayed directly from the monitoring platforms onto client’s servers using the most suitable telemetry systems available (which can include multiple/dual telemetry systems), and OSIL regularly integrate client’s existing sensors to further minimise costs.

OSIL have produced a large number of dredge monitoring networks for an extensive global customer base and are continually adapting and innovating not only product designs, but also customer support to ensure they can continue to provide the same high quality assistance with remote setup, video-based commissioning and online troubleshooting in support of installed systems.

