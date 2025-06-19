 
New Wave Media

June 19, 2025

MacArtney to Equip N-Sea’s Altera CLV Newbuild

© MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions

MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions, in collaboration with Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) and Enersea, has secured the contract to design and deliver a fully integrated cable lay spread, a tailored solution for N-Sea’s new cable laying vessel (CLV), Altera.

The project will combine MacArtney’s advanced mission equipment and control systems, SCA’s fabrication and EPCI expertise, and Enersea’s deck layout and integration design.

It is expected to result a turnkey system designed to enhance operational efficiency, ensure safety, and enable swift mobilization, customized to meet the demands of offshore wind cable installation and repairs.

The integrated cable lay spread includes a 4,500t carousel, an automated loading tower with integrated tensioner, a 15t tracked deck tensioner, a quadrant and quadrant handling system with sliding banks, cable highways, retractable stern chutes, and a range of winches.

The system is delivered as a complete package, from concept and layout to hardware and execution, backed by a mobilization philosophy designed to avoid disrupting Altera’s construction process.

Delivery and mobilization onboard the Altera are planned for Q1 2026.

"By joining forces with SCA and Enersea, we’ve brought together the best of three worlds—innovative technology, smart engineering, and robust execution,” said Mike Welling, Business Development Manager at MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions. 

Altera CLV is being built by Neptune Marine and will transfer to The Netherlands in Q4 2025 for fitting and commissioning in Q2 2026. The DP2 vessel will be dual fuel (methanol) prepared, equipped with a 25t offshore knuckle boom crane, mooring system and can accommodate up to 99 people.

