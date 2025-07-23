RAD Propulsion Introduces New Partnerships Across Three Key Regional Markets

RAD Propulsion, a leader in electric marine propulsion systems, announced the expansion of its international dealer network with new strategic partnerships in the Netherlands, India and Japan.

Energyboats will serve as RAD's official dealer in the Netherlands, focusing specifically on the Benelux region. Energyboats specializes exclusively in 100 percent electrically powered boats and works only with manufacturers that take the electric motor as their starting point. "In our view, only then can a fully-fledged alternative to the traditional combustion engine be created," explains Duco Snijder, owner of Energyboats.

The partnership will target boat builders and professional users throughout Benelux, including government services, nautical police, research agencies, and environmental and water management authorities.

Enviroshift, an eco-conscious technology provider, will also play a role in introducing RAD’s electric propulsion systems to the Indian marine market, particularly across the fishing, tourism, defense, and emerging USV (Uncrewed Surface Vehicle) sectors. This collaboration aims to accelerate the shift from fossil fuel-based systems to sustainable electric alternatives without requiring major vessel modifications, offering customers both capital and operational cost savings.

By working closely with The Sustainability Group and leveraging the FuturePlus platform, Enviroshift and RAD will also enable clients to track and enhance their sustainability contributions.

EV Boat Sales (EBS) in Japan joins as a key partner, bringing electric propulsion closer to mainstream adoption in the region. With a unique understanding of Japan’s stringent inspection and licensing systems, EBS is preparing the market for RAD’s intuitive and high-performance systems. Customers can expect innovation designed from the ground up for ease of use, such as RAD’s iconic RADBus for seamless connectivity, integrated drive-by-wire steering with a 180° range, and compact system design. These features address long-standing concerns around complexity, maintenance, and reliability in electric propulsion.

These new partnerships enable RAD Propulsion to provide more localized demonstrations, service, and customer support while promoting sustainable boating solutions for both recreational and commercial users.