 
New Wave Media

July 23, 2025

RAD Propulsion Introduces New Partnerships Across Three Key Regional Markets

© RAD Propulsion

© RAD Propulsion

RAD Propulsion, a leader in electric marine propulsion systems, announced the expansion of its international dealer network with new strategic partnerships in the Netherlands, India and Japan. 

Energyboats will serve as RAD's official dealer in the Netherlands, focusing specifically on the Benelux region. Energyboats specializes exclusively in 100 percent electrically powered boats and works only with manufacturers that take the electric motor as their starting point. "In our view, only then can a fully-fledged alternative to the traditional combustion engine be created," explains Duco Snijder, owner of Energyboats.

The partnership will target boat builders and professional users throughout Benelux, including government services, nautical police, research agencies, and environmental and water management authorities. 

Enviroshift, an eco-conscious technology provider, will also play a role in introducing RAD’s electric propulsion systems to the Indian marine market, particularly across the fishing, tourism, defense, and emerging USV (Uncrewed Surface Vehicle) sectors. This collaboration aims to accelerate the shift from fossil fuel-based systems to sustainable electric alternatives without requiring major vessel modifications, offering customers both capital and operational cost savings. 

By working closely with The Sustainability Group and leveraging the FuturePlus platform, Enviroshift and RAD will also enable clients to track and enhance their sustainability contributions.

EV Boat Sales (EBS) in Japan joins as a key partner, bringing electric propulsion closer to mainstream adoption in the region. With a unique understanding of Japan’s stringent inspection and licensing systems, EBS is preparing the market for RAD’s intuitive and high-performance systems. Customers can expect innovation designed from the ground up for ease of use, such as RAD’s iconic RADBus for seamless connectivity, integrated drive-by-wire steering with a 180° range, and compact system design. These features address long-standing concerns around complexity, maintenance, and reliability in electric propulsion. 

These new partnerships enable RAD Propulsion to provide more localized demonstrations, service, and customer support while promoting sustainable boating solutions for both recreational and commercial users. 

Related News

Saronic, Vigor Form Alliance to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group have entered into a strategic partnership focused on rapidly advancing the delivery…

© WHOI

Whale Fecal Samples Link Ocean Warming to Rising Algal Toxins in Arctic Waters

Rising toxins found in bowhead whales, harvested for subsistence purposes by Alaska Native communities, reveal that ocean…

Anita Conti reserach vessel (Credit: Ifremer)

Ifremer’s French Oceanographic Fleet Welcomes New Research Vessel

A new research vessel built for the French oceanographic fleet operated for the National Science Community by the French…

© TeleGeography

Subsea Cable Infrastructure Requires Significant Maintenance and Repair Investment to Meet Global Use

As the backbone of the global internet, submarine cable infrastructure is seeing a surge in investment, but not in its maintenance…

© Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Showcases Shipwreck Technology at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is proud to bring an extraordinary deep-sea discovery to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news