 
New Wave Media

March 9, 2025

Deep-Sea Mining Test Caused Distant Sediment Change

Source: BGR

Source: BGR

Independent researchers from the MiningImpact project and the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) monitored the test of an industrial pre-prototype nodule collector vehicle in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the eastern Pacific and found that the spread of the suspended sediment plumes could reach 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles).

The project is coordinated by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, has been investigating the potential environmental impacts of deep-sea mining since 2015. Previous analyses of decade-old disturbance traces in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and the Peru Basin indicate that mining will cause long-term damage: biodiversity and essential ecosystem functions will be affected for many centuries.

A major but poorly understood risk is the spread of suspended sediment plumes generated during mining operations. To better understand this process, the scientists closely monitored the test of a remotely operated pre-prototype nodule collector developed by the Belgian ISA contractor Global Sea Mineral Resources. The study, now published in Nature Communications, provides the first detailed data on the far-field spatial footprint of mining-induced plume dispersion and redeposition beyond the mining area itself.

“While the main sediment fraction resettles within a few hundred meters from the source, we could detect small changes in sediment concentration up to 4.5 kilometers away” says lead author Iason-Zois Gazis, a researcher in the DeepSea Monitoring Group at GEOMAR.

On 19 April 2021, a nodule collector was deployed for 41 hours at a depth of 4,500 meters. During this time, the vehicle travelled approximately 20 kilometers and covered an area of 34,000 square meters (roughly the size of five football pitches). The sediment plume generated by the vehicle was measured using numerous calibrated sensors mounted on stationary platforms placed on the seafloor, as well as remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles.

The study found that a flow of dense suspended particles (a gravity current) developed behind the collector, travelling downslope through steeper sections of the seabed for up to 500 meters. Subsequently, the further spread of the sediment plume was driven by natural near-bottom currents.

Near the mining site, sediment concentrations were up to 10,000 times higher than under natural conditions, and returned to normal levels after 14 hours. Most suspended particles remained within 5 meters above the seafloor, resettling relatively quickly aided by particle flocculation. A low-concentration plume of fine sediment particles left the monitored area at 4.5 kilometers distance.

Using high-resolution 3D mapping of the seafloor, the researchers mapped the mining imprints with millimeter-resolution and estimated the amount of sediment removed in the mining area and subsequently redeposited on the seabed. In the mined areas, nodules were removed with at least the top five centimeters of the seafloor. Meanwhile, the redeposited layer reached a thickness of about three centimeters, completely covering the nodule habitat in the close vicinity (up to ~100m distance), and thinning out with increasing distance from the mining area.

MiningImpact researchers are continuing their analysis of the environmental impacts of seabed mining.  

Related News

Image courtesy of GEOMAR – Jens Greinert

The Prolonged Impact of UXO

In 1946, the Polish cargo ship SS Kielce, loaded with munitions, sank about four miles off the coast of England. Its attempted…

Teledyne Marine partners with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake in the Wye Valley. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine autonomously surveys DEEP's quarry lake in Wye Valley

Teledyne Marine joined forces with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake, affectionately referred to as Loch Lye…

Copyright Tomasz Olszewski/AdobeStock

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

The frequency of cable incidents in the Baltic Sea has been "exceptional" in recent years, but state actors have more effective ways of performing und

Copyright cristianstorto/AdobeStock

A Decade Later, Ocean Infinity Continues the Search for MH370

A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according…

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Looks into Cyprus Interconnector Project

Cyprus's Energy Minister, George Papanastasiou, said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi's TAQA is interested in investing in and supporting the delivery of an

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news