Blueye Robotics to Deliver ROVs to the Netherlands Royal Navy

Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a major international contract to supply underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the Netherlands Royal Navy.

The ROV systems will be delivered with advanced capabilities tailored for military engineers and mine countermeasure (MCM) teams.

The awarded contract highlights the increasing demand for compact, user-friendly underwater systems to support complex military operations in inshore and coastal environments. The ROV will be used in a wide range of mission profiles including:

Diving operations: supporting reconnaissance, mobility and counter-mobility tasks, demolitions, and swimmer delivery missions.

Surface swimmer and small boat operations: including reconnaissance in wetlands and water-land transition zones, securing sabotage points, and riverine tactical insertion.

Military engineer reconnaissance: surveying channels, canals, rivers, and water infrastructure such as quays, bridges, and locks.

Harbor protection: assisting both divers and non-divers in conducting underwater inspections and threat detection.

Mine Counter Measure (MCM) operations: aiding divers in identifying mine-like objects prior to neutralization.

Civilian authority support: including search and recovery (SAR) of missing persons or submerged objects, and inspection of military wrecks.

The decision to award the contract to Blueye Robotics and RVI Tools was based on several key factors including system reliability, sensor modularity, ease of use, and operational flexibility in challenging environments. The ROV have a lightweight design, long operational runtime, and proven performance from shallow waters to open sea.

In addition to supplying the hardware, Blueye Robotics and RVI Tools will provide on-site training and access a comprehensive online support platform with technical articles and training videos.



