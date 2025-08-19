Wednesday, August 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 19, 2025

Blueye Robotics to Deliver ROVs to the Netherlands Royal Navy

Source: Blueye Robotics

Source: Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a major international contract to supply underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the Netherlands Royal Navy.

The ROV systems will be delivered with advanced capabilities tailored for military engineers and mine countermeasure (MCM) teams.

The awarded contract highlights the increasing demand for compact, user-friendly underwater systems to support complex military operations in inshore and coastal environments. The ROV will be used in a wide range of mission profiles including:

Diving operations: supporting reconnaissance, mobility and counter-mobility tasks, demolitions, and swimmer delivery missions.

Surface swimmer and small boat operations: including reconnaissance in wetlands and water-land transition zones, securing sabotage points, and riverine tactical insertion.

Military engineer reconnaissance: surveying channels, canals, rivers, and water infrastructure such as quays, bridges, and locks.

Harbor protection: assisting both divers and non-divers in conducting underwater inspections and threat detection.

Mine Counter Measure (MCM) operations: aiding divers in identifying mine-like objects prior to neutralization.

Civilian authority support: including search and recovery (SAR) of missing persons or submerged objects, and inspection of military wrecks.

The decision to award the contract to Blueye Robotics and RVI Tools was based on several key factors including system reliability, sensor modularity, ease of use, and operational flexibility in challenging environments. The ROV have a lightweight design, long operational runtime, and proven performance from shallow waters to open sea.

In addition to supplying the hardware, Blueye Robotics and RVI Tools will provide on-site training and access a comprehensive online support platform with technical articles and training videos.

Related News

Source: Saab

Saab Acquires Swedish Pressure Vessel Company

Saab has become the new owner of Deform AB in Degerfors, Sweden.Deform is a forming company with four main business areas: pressure vessels…

Exail has developed a modular LARS that can handle both AUVs and towed underwater vessels from an unmanned surface vessel. Credit: Exail

LARS: Not Just a Simple Handling Tool

Launch and recovery are often the riskiest parts of a subsea operation, and as iDROP COO David Galbraith points out, with a payload of new data…

© EUROATLAS

EUROATLAS, Rheinmetall Partner to Integrate GREYSHARK AUVs into Coastal Defense Systems

EUROATLAS, backed by Mimir Group, and Germany’s leading international systems supplier for the defense industry, Rheinmetall…

Source: US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard Displayed Ingenuity and Resourcefulness in Titan Response

The catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people in 2023 could have been prevented, a US Coast…

Deployable from the dry deck shelter of a submarine, Snakehead provides guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, propulsion, maneuvering and sensors in support of the intelligence preparation of the operational environment mission. Credit: Richard Allen/US Navy/NUWCD Newport

Supersize It: The U.S. Navy Is Seeking an Ultra-Large AUV

In late May of this year, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) issued a broad agency announcement (BAA) seeking the rapid design…

© Oceanbotics

Oceanbotics Returns to Shark Week With SRV-8X ROV to Capture Black Mako

Oceanbotics Inc. has announced its return to the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week for the third consecutive year, participating…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news