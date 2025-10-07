REMUS 620 Conducts First Torpedo Tube Recovery and Swimout

A joint team from HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWC Division Newport) has successfully completed the first recovery of a second-generation REMUS 620 into a Virginia-class submarine torpedo tube and shutterway test fixture at Seneca Lake, New York.

The project, completed less than seven months after integrating WHOI’s Yellow Moray torpedo tube launch and recovery (TTL&R) technology into the next-generation REMUS 620 medium unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV), marks a step forward in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force’s efforts to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.

An in-water test by the joint team confirmed the ability of REMUS 620 to conduct complex autonomous navigational and communication protocols in safely docking with the shock and fire enclosure capsule (SAFECAP) loaded into a submerged Virginia-class submarine fixture. The REMUS 620 also successfully demonstrated reverse swimout launch and safe separation during this test period.