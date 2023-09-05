Wednesday, September 6, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 5, 2023

Mocean Energy to Develop 250kW Wave Machine in Orkney with EU Investment

Credit: Mocean Energy

Credit: Mocean Energy

Wave energy technology developer Mocean Energy has secured over £3 million EU funding to develop and deploy a 250kW wave machine in Orkney.

The wave energy device – named Blue Horizon 250 – will be manufactured in Scotland and deployed in a grid-connected berth at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney as early as 2025.

It’s hoped the project could then pave the way to a small wave farm delivering 1-2 MW of low-carbon electricity by 2030, Mocean Energy said.

The Edinburgh firm has been awarded £3.2 million (€3,749,405) in Phase 3 of EuropeWave, a pre-commercial procurement program, funded through the EU and managed in collaboration with Wave Energy Scotland, the Basque Energy Agency and Ocean Energy Europe.

Mocean Energy is one of three wave companies to have been awarded funds in Phase 3, each of which has successfully passed through competitive stage gates in Phases 1 and 2 of the programme.

The other successful companies are IDOM Consulting and CETO Wave Energy Ireland, who will install their devices at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) in northern Spain.

Major milestone

“This is a major milestone for Mocean Energy,” states company co-founder and Managing Director Cameron McNatt.
“We have already demonstrated our technology successfully at small scale and this programme will allow us to build a significantly larger machine based on our proven hinged raft design, and incorporate our novel direct drive generator.

“We are already working with a range of supply chain partners across Scotland and the UK who bring tremendous experience and professionalism to the wave energy sector, and I am confident we have the right suppliers on board to bring this ambitious project to fruition.
“Innovation funding is crucial for early-stage technologies, and I am grateful to EuropeWave for this support which will help leverage the additional private investment this project will require.

“Looking further ahead, our goal is to deliver a small array in UK waters this decade, and I am confident that with appropriate innovation funding in place we can realize our ambition to build commercial wave energy arrays and generate home-grown green energy from our seas, both in the UK and around the world,” McNatt says. 


Related News

Credit. Schottel Marine Technologies

Germany's AQUOS and Scotland's Swift Anchors Unite as SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies

SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies said Tuesday it was integrating its operations to exploit the growing business opportunities in offshore renewables…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Talos Inks Three-year Deal with Subsea 7 for US Gulf Projects

Subsea 7 has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Talos Energy to deliver commercial solutions for subsea engineering…

Screenshot from OPT's Video

VIDEO: Ocean Power Technologies' WAM Vessel Attaches to Buoy for Remote Charging

Ocean Power Technologies said Thursday it had made a pivotal achievement in the autonomous maritime technology field, by demonstrating the Wave Adapti

Credit: Rotech Subsea

Rotech Subsea Clears Sand Waves and Debris for Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Subsea trenching and excavation specialist Rotech Subsea said Wednesday it had completed sand wave clearance and debris removal…

© drew / Adobe Stock

Accelerated Evolution and Automated Aquaculture Could Help Coral Weather the Heat

Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has regrown strongly after the big losses of 2016 and 2017, when water temperatures were…

Elkhorn coral fragments rescued from overheating ocean nurseries sit in cooler water at Keys Marine Laboratory. (Photo: NOAA)

The Heroic Effort to Save Florida’s Coral Reef from Devastating Ocean Heat

Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida’s Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Engineer

● Ventura, CA, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news