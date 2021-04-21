BLUE X: Mocean Energy unveils Wave Energy Prototype

Mocean Energy unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.

The 20-m long, 38-ton wave machine has been fabricated wholly in Scotland and will be deployed at the European Marine Energy Center’s Scapa Flow test site for sea trials initially, and then later deployed at EMEC’s large scale Billia Croo test site this summer.

Next year Mocean Energy plan to connect the device to a subsea battery which will be used to power a remotely operated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

The manufacture and testing program is supported by £3.3 million from Wave Energy Scotland (WES) through their Novel Wave Energy Converter programme. The machine was unveiled at a ceremony at Forth Port’s Rosyth Docks by WES Managing Director Tim Hurst who said:

“This is a significant milestone for Mocean Energy and for WES. The product of five years of the WES program and three phases of development for the Mocean technology that has seen the Blue X progress from concept, through wave tank testing and now to a scaled, real sea demonstrator.

“Against the backdrop of Covid 19 restrictions Mocean Energy and their subcontractors have completed build of the prototype. The focus is now on commissioning and the learning to be gained from the open water test campaign.

“This demonstration of credible wave technology comes at a time when there is a real prospect of a market support mechanism for marine energy, that taken together, will enable wave energy to make a significant contribution to the future Scottish and UK low carbon energy mix needed to meet our net zero obligations.”

The Blue X will now undergo ballasting and wet testing at Rosyth before being transported to Orkney.

Photo courtesy Mocean Energy