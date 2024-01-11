 
New Wave Media

January 11, 2024

MODEC Contracts Jumbo Offshore for FPSO Errea Wittu Job

(Credit: Jumbo Offshore)

(Credit: Jumbo Offshore)

Jumbo Offshore has been awarded a contract by MODEC for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of the FPSO Errea Wittu, which will be located at Uaru field offshore Guyana.

The FPSO Errea Wittu will have the capacity to store 2 million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day..

MODEC Group was authorized to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana and its co-venturers.

The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, a MODEC Group company,  and consists of a total of 19 mooring legs.

Jumbo Offshore will be using its heavy lift construction vessel Fairplayer, which allows the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800m of chain sections and 43,168m of polyester rope in the minimal amount of installation voyages, simplifying the logistics involved.

“The Jumbo Offshore team is very grateful to MODEC for this opportunity. We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution,” Igor Rijnberg, Head of Sales and Business Development Subsea at Jumbo Offshore.

Related News

University of Washington's Harris Hydraulics Lab, Part of TEAMER Network (Credit: TEAMER Program)

US DOE’s TEAMER Awards $1.3M to Marine Energy Researchers

The U.S. Testing Expertise and Access to Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) Program, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)…

The C1-46 Chopsaw (Credit. Decom Engineering)

Investing in Subsea Decommissioning Pays Off, Decom Engineering Finds

Decom Engineering has completed the first deployment of its largest subsea Chopsaw to date, achieving substantial time savings…

(Credit: TGS)

Sabah Basin Multi-Client Seismic Project Secures Prefunding

Marine seismic company TGS, in cooperation with JV consortium partners PGS and SLB, has announced that prefunding has been…

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

Copyright Infi Studio/AdobeStock

Top 10 Things to Watch in Offshore Wind in '24

Despite short-term obstacles driven by high inflation and interest rates coupled with supply chain issues, we maintain that…

Ocean Harvesting Technology’s wave energy buoy (Credit: Ocean Harvesting Technology)

EU Grants $2.7M for Research Into Novel Concrete Materials for Offshore Renewables

The WECHULL+ project, co-ordinated by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, has received a $2.7 million grant from the European…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news