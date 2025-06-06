 
New Wave Media

June 6, 2025

TGS Kicks Off 3D Seismic Survey for Floating Wind Farm

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started a geophysical survey for the pioneering Green Volt floating offshore wind farm offshore Scotland.

Mobilization initiated in Aberdeen last week and the work is scheduled throughout June will include an ultra-high resolution 3D (UHR3D) seismic survey used to deliver detailed subsurface data for the floating windfarm’s site characterization.

Utilizing integrated Multibeam Echo Sounder, Side Scan Sonar, Sub-bottom Profiler and Magnetometer sensors, the advanced survey will enhance geological understanding and provide critical insights for the project’s site planning and risk assessments.

UHR3D data will provide detailed understanding of the subsurface conditions, revealing potential risks and challenges that are not always accurately captured through traditional 2D data interpolation.

The enhanced data collection will help the Green Volt project team identify geological hazards and structural complexities, contributing to improved site assessment and risk mitigation strategies. This, in turn, will form a reliable foundation for the project’s ongoing planning and execution. By leveraging the latest acquisition configurations, TGS will enhance efficiency and improve target resolutions to meet the highest industry standards.

The Green Volt project is a joint venture between leading offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn. As Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm at 560 MW, the project is a catalyst for developing a highly specialized U.K. floating wind supply chain.

"This represents a key milestone for TGS to utilize our expertise, technology and resources to support the development of the first commercial floating offshore wind farm, Green Volt.

“This simultaneous acquisition of all sensors and the application of our cutting-edge processing techniques is reinforcing our commitment to delivering industry-leader data solutions. UHR3D will be a key aspect to developing floating wind farms,” said Will Ashby, TGS EVP New Energy Solutions.

“Green Volt is pleased to be working alongside TGS on these important geophysical site surveys, which will not only advance our project but will also further develop our understanding of how the UKCS subsea offshore landscape can support deeper, larger windfarms as we continue to develop our industry.

“Accurate data is vital component in our learning and will help strengthen the UK’s floating wind supply chain. This contract supports local jobs and innovation, helping to build a world-leading offshore wind sector right here in the UK,” added Matt Green, Project Director for Green Volt.

Related News

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Noise Impacts with New Modelling Kit

Engineering specialist GHD has unveiled a new subsea noise modelling program designed to mitigate the environmental impacts…

HydroWing tidal energy platform (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Hires Delivery Contractors for Welsh Tidal Energy Array

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced the winners of contracts to build its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array at Morlais…

Illustration (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Field Job in Southeast Asia

Fugro has signed a letter of award to perform a site characterization program for a deepwater gas field development in Southeast…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Expands Subsea Market Scope with Shelf Subsea Acquisition

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has acquired Shelf Subsea, creating a ‘global subsea services player’ with an extensive portfolio of solutions…

(Credit: Synaptec)

Synaptec Rolls Out Monitoring Tech to Tackle High-Voltage Cable Faults

Synaptec has launched Greenlight, a monitoring solution designed specifically to address high-voltage cable failures, stemming…

(Credit: STATS Group)

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

STATS Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, has developed mechanical pipe connectors, aimed at addressing increased…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news