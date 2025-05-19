 
Cellula Robotics Expands AUV Market Reach in Northern Europe

(Credit: Cellula Robotics)

(Credit: Cellula Robotics)

Canadian company Cellula Robotics has entered into a sales and representation agreement with Subsea Europe Services (SES) and its defense division, FLANQ to expand the market presence of its advanced autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technologies across Northern Europe.

Under the agreement, SES will promote and represent Cellula’s full AUV portfolio - including the Envoy, Porter, and Guardian AUVs, the Subsea Warden Hovering AUV for ship signature management, and the Subsea Sentinel system for passive acoustic monitoring - in both commercial and scientific sectors.

SES will focus on customers in academic research, offshore survey, and geophysical industries, while FLANQ will engage with defense, maritime security, and government clients.

The new partnership will support customers in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, offering local expertise and direct access to Cellula’s underwater platforms and sensors.

“We have worked with SES and FLANQ co-founders, Sören Themann and Daniel Esser, for many years now. We’ve watched Subsea Europe’s strong, year-on-year growth and been impressed with their successful launch of FLANQ in 2024.

“Their laser focus on the customer’s mission and exceptional support and service, made today’s announcement a natural step. We have full confidence in their team’s professionalism and commitment to delivering for our organization,” said Richard Mills, Chief Commercial Officer at Cellula Robotics.

