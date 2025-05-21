RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier, carrying 85 Australian Antarctic Program expeditioners and 45 crew. In achieving its third 2024/25 season voyage, the Nuyina successfully facilitated research and navigated through harsh environmental conditions, including winds at times reaching 63 knots (116 km/hour), thick ice and frequent periods of very low visibility.

The Australian Antarctic Program had previously been unable to access Antarctica’s Denman Glacier—which is of prime scientific interest as one of the largest, least-studied glaciers, with the potential to raise sea levels by 1.5m if it melts entirely—because of the Glacier’s extreme geographical remoteness and logistical challenges. The purpose of this voyage was to leverage the Nuyina’s unique combined capabilities as an icebreaker and research vessel to allow Australian scientists to venture further than ever before, enabling critical studies

“The weather and ice always drive our schedule in the Antarctic," said Master Paul Clarke. "On one day, the wind increased until it was blowing consistently over 50 knots—this means almost zero visibility, and the air temperature remained down at -16°C. However, the ship held position really well.”

In the face of challenges presented by the Denman Glacier, for the Serco crew, assisting the Australian Antarctic Program to make never-before-seen discoveries and lay the groundwork for future insights remained the focus.

“The operations planned had to remain flexible, as often while one thing was outside safe operating limits, another could go ahead," said Clarke.

Consistently prioritizing crew and expeditioner safety, the team adapted to 12-hour shifts, organizing 24/7 availability of all technical skillsets. This included highly trained staff such as experienced ice navigators and dynamic positioning operators.

Where new operations were being undertaken to support ambitious research goals, the crew showcased their creativity and ingenuity to provide scientists with maximum access to desired locations and marine life. This involved everything from developing new strategies on the go, including running rehearsals of tender launches to holding Man Overboard (MOB) practices to ensure thorough preparation.

Having successfully completed its dedicated marine science voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program, the RSV Nuyina departed on Monday May 12, 2025 for its fourth voyage of the season, with the purpose of conducting resupply to Macquarie Island.

Serco has operated the RSV Nuyina for the Australian Antarctic Program since 2021, from its initial build through to engineering, maintenance, operations, crewing, catering and upkeep. Offering diverse capabilities, the vessel is uniquely suited for use in resupply missions, scientific research and medical evacuations.