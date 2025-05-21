 
New Wave Media

May 21, 2025

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

© Serco

© Serco

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier, carrying 85 Australian Antarctic Program expeditioners and 45 crew. In achieving its third 2024/25 season voyage, the Nuyina successfully facilitated research and navigated through harsh environmental conditions, including winds at times reaching 63 knots (116 km/hour), thick ice and frequent periods of very low visibility.

The Australian Antarctic Program had previously been unable to access Antarctica’s Denman Glacier—which is of prime scientific interest as one of the largest, least-studied glaciers, with the potential to raise sea levels by 1.5m if it melts entirely—because of the Glacier’s extreme geographical remoteness and logistical challenges. The purpose of this voyage was to leverage the Nuyina’s unique combined capabilities as an icebreaker and research vessel to allow Australian scientists to venture further than ever before, enabling critical studies

“The weather and ice always drive our schedule in the Antarctic," said Master Paul Clarke. "On one day, the wind increased until it was blowing consistently over 50 knots—this means almost zero visibility, and the air temperature remained down at -16°C. However, the ship held position really well.”

In the face of challenges presented by the Denman Glacier, for the Serco crew, assisting the Australian Antarctic Program to make never-before-seen discoveries and lay the groundwork for future insights remained the focus.

“The operations planned had to remain flexible, as often while one thing was outside safe operating limits, another could go ahead," said Clarke.

Consistently prioritizing crew and expeditioner safety, the team adapted to 12-hour shifts, organizing 24/7 availability of all technical skillsets. This included highly trained staff such as experienced ice navigators and dynamic positioning operators.

Where new operations were being undertaken to support ambitious research goals, the crew showcased their creativity and ingenuity to provide scientists with maximum access to desired locations and marine life. This involved everything from developing new strategies on the go, including running rehearsals of tender launches to holding Man Overboard (MOB) practices to ensure thorough preparation.

Having successfully completed its dedicated marine science voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program, the RSV Nuyina departed on Monday May 12, 2025 for its fourth voyage of the season, with the purpose of conducting resupply to Macquarie Island.

Serco has operated the RSV Nuyina for the Australian Antarctic Program since 2021, from its initial build through to engineering, maintenance, operations, crewing, catering and upkeep. Offering diverse capabilities, the vessel is uniquely suited for use in resupply missions, scientific research and medical evacuations.

Related News

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create a unique insight into the iconic Mersey River that will help port operators be smarter about managing complex navigation channels. Credit: NOC

Satellites Help NOC Track Tidal Change for Safer Port Operations

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Liverpool have used satellite data to create insight into the…

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options. Credit: Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast Episode 10: Where Do Ships Go When They Die?

Mallows Bay, located on the Potomac River in Maryland, is not only a shipwreck site filled with decades of maritime cultural heritage…

Vatn Systems announced the launch of its new innovative AUV-torpedo product line and the opening of a manufacturing facility. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems Launches New AUV and Rhode Island Manufacturing Facility

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

AeroVironment, Inc. announced the successful completion of the transaction between AeroVironment, Inc. and BlueHalo, LLC. Credit: AeroVironment

AeroVironment and BlueHalo Complete Transaction

AeroVironment, Inc. announced the successful completion of the transaction between AeroVironment, Inc. and BlueHalo, LLC…

A study led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has found that natural hazards account for around a quarter of all recorded instances of subsea cable damage between 1965 and 2019. Credit: NOC

NOC: Natural Disasters Responsible for 25% of Subsea Cable Damage

A study led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has found that natural hazards account for around a quarter of…

VentureWell, a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering innovation for lasting social impact, convened fifteen bluetech startups from across the country and other ocean innovation leaders in Rhode Island to kick off the first stage of the VentureWell Ocean Enterprise Accelerator. Credit: VentureWell

Ocean Innovation Leaders Convene to Advance U.S. Coastal and Blue Economy Solutions

VentureWell, a global nonprofit dedicated to fostering innovation for lasting social impact, convened fifteen bluetech startups…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news