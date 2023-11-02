Thursday, November 2, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 2, 2023

AZFP Monitors Diving Insects in Lake Malawi

Figure 2. Emergence of the adult Chaoborus edulis forming dense clouds above the lake. Image courtesy ASL

Figure 2. Emergence of the adult Chaoborus edulis forming dense clouds above the lake. Image courtesy ASL

Dr. Philip Matthews, Associate Professor in the Department of Zoology at the University of British Columbia and winner of the 2023 annual Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) award, and Dr Maxon Ngochera, Chief Fisheries Research Officer, Malawi, have now completed their field work. This work centered on examining the unmatched diel migration of the  aquatic larvae of the Chaoborus edulis, a midge fly that is abundant in Lake Malawi, East Africa. For more details on his winning proposal CLICK HERE.

The goal of this research was to use ASL’s multifrequency AZFP to better understand the physiology and ecology of Chaoborus edulis larvae, the deepest free-diving insects in the world. The AZFP revealed that these aquatic midge larvae dive 200 m into the hypoxic zone of the lake during the day to avoid fish predation.  

Fish avoid this zone as the concentration of oxygen drops to values below their tolerance for survival (≤ 2.0 mg/l).  Dr. Matthews and his team were instrumental in discovering how this organism regulates its buoyancy to achieve vertical ballasting over such a large range. Coupled with the AZFP mooring were a series of water quality monitoring instruments that measured dissolved oxygen (DO), pH, and oxygen reduction potential. Figure 1 shows echograms of the vertical migration of the Chaoborus edulis along with a DO profile illustrating the hypoxic and anoxic zones on the 200 kHz panel. Note the steep dive of this species at about 6 am as they move deeper into the water column to avoid predator fish. Figure 2 depicts the emergence of the adult phase of the midge fly as they rise out of the water to form dense clouds.

Figure 1. AZFP echograms showing the diel vertical migration of the Chaoborus edulis and the depth of the hypoxic zone.  
Image courtesy ASL

Related News

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Expands its Plymouth, MA Production Facility

Greensea IQ celebrated the 25,000 square foot expansion of its Cordage Park production facility on October 17, 2023. This…

(Photo: Finnish Boarder Guard)

Estonia to Probe Sweden Cable Damage as Part of Baltic Sea Incident Investigation

Estonia said on Thursday it would probe the damage on a Baltic Sea telecoms cable connecting the country to Sweden as part…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

(Photo: HII)

US Navy Orders Up to 200 UUVs from HII for $347 Million

The U.S. Navy has placed an order for as many as 200 small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUV) in a deal potentially worth…

Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group Limited

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Realizing the full value of digital solutions far exceeds the capability of technology. The technology exists today to help…

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Titan Submersible Debris and Human Remains Recovered from the Seafloor

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said its engineers recovered remaining debris and presumed human remains from the imploded…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Bringing Science to the Masses
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news