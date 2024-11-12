Tuesday, November 12, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 12, 2024

Mooreast Reels In $6.7M Multi-Buoy Mooring Upgrade Work Off Thailand

(Credit: Mooreast)

(Credit: Mooreast)

Mooreast Holdings has secured a new order valued at $6.7 million for a multi-buoy mooring upgrade project off the eastern shore of the Gulf of Thailand.

The SGX-listed total mooring solutions specialist, and Asia’s only ultra-high power anchor manufacturer, said it was awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) as well as installation and testing project by a Thailand-listed petroleum refining and distribution company.

The project will begin in November 2024 and is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

Mooreast will oversee the design, engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of the multi-buoy mooring system.

In addition, the company will supply their proprietary MA5P Drag Embedment Anchors, which offer a holding capacity of up to 275 metric tonnes, along with other mooring components which will be used to secure various offtake tankers, including those up to very large crude carriers (VLCC) size.

Mooreast will also be handling the transportation and installation services for the MBM Project in the Gulf of Thailand.

“Securing multi-buoy mooring upgrade project reflects our strong execution ability, especially in the oil and gas sector where we have been operating for over 30 years.

“Moving forward, we remain focused on adding value to the offshore floating renewable sector through our specialist solutions and expertise, and we look forward to capturing more of such opportunities in the near future,” said Sim Koon Lam, founder, Executive Director, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Mooreast.

Related News

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets Petrobras Contract for 3D Survey Off Suriname

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a large 3D seismic survey from Petronas in Suriname.The project…

Location map showing the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira and Sleipner OBN data coverage (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS and Aquila Holdings Deliver Utsira OBN Reprocessing Project

Viridien and its partners TGS and Aquila Holdings, under its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client, have completed the reprocessing…

(Credit: Acteon)

Acteon and Applied Fiber to Optimize Mooring Solutions for Oil and Gas, Floating Wind

Acteon, through its moorings and anchors business line, InterMoor, and Applied Fiber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding…

Viridien, SLB Conclude Multi-Client Survey in Australia's Bonaparte Basin

Viridien, formerly CGG, and SLB have completed the data acquisition for a multi-client survey in Bonaparte Basin, offshore…

© Saklakova / Adobe Stock

Venterra Acquires Subsea Energy Services Provider Oceanscan

Offshore wind service business Venterra Group has acquired Oceanscan Holdings, a group of companies that provide subsea and…

The Baker Hughes subsea digital ecosystem. Photo: Baker Hughes

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

The more production infrastructure we push to the seabed, the more data we need to pull back up. With it comes opportunity.Chevron’s landmark 6…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Enhancing the Rivers of Chesapeake Bay: How Comprehensive Surveys Deliver Holistic Benefits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news