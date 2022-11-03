Thursday, November 3, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 3, 2022

MTR100 Spotlight: Greensea Systems, Inc.

Image courtesy Greensea

Image courtesy Greensea

The MTR100 is a look at the 100 leading companies, technologies and people in the global subsea sector. In the September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporterpublished the 17th Annual MTR100. Today's spotlight is on Greensea Systems Inc.

Marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc. (Greensea) is a leading provider of a software suite that enables true autonomy, and advances underwater robotic systems and vehicles. Greensea’s team of engineers, following CEO and President Ben Kinnaman’s vision for advancement through technology, developed OPENSEA, an open architecture software platform with a modular framework. OPENSEA enables quick and easy integration of robotic systems, providing the client with a smart solution to deliver precision and accuracy to ROVs, AUVs and marine robotics. The modular framework offers the end-user a significant assurance of futureproofing, with the core operating software maintenance resting with the experts at Greensea.

Greensea was founded in 2006 with the aim to help deliver robust and precise integrated navigation and control systems for offshore vehicles, through a commercially available open architecture software platform. This, together with the vision of improving the relationship between operator and machine, has been achieved through the open architecture software platform OPENSEA. OPENSEA provides a robust technology framework for a range of robotic applications that is regularly updated to ensure it can meet the requirements for autonomous robotic navigation now and in the future. Greensea provides the following products and services, utilizing the OPENSEA platform: •OPENSEA as a Platform-Greensea works with manufacturers & developers to develop bespoke solutions for ocean robotics. •EOD Program Support-Greensea provides program support for militaries to provide fully autonomous robotics for explosive ordnance disposal. •EOD Workspace-integrated navigation, advanced vehicle control, visualization, and data management, for robotic systems used in explosive ordnance disposal. •SafeC2-long range command and control of subsea, surface, and surf zone vehicles. •Special Operations Program Support-diver navigation and program support for RNAV2 system sold by STIDD Military •Workspace & Professional Workspace-OEM software platforms for manufacturers of subsea vehicles. With headquarters in Richmond, Vermont, Greensea has offices in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California.


Image courtesy Greensea


OPENSEA is an open architecture software platform with a modular framework that is flexible and scalable. It facilitates quick and easy integration of any brand of sensors, devices and equipment into a single underwater robotic system, and, together with its operator interface, Workspace, delivers a cutting-edge solution in marine robotics. OPENSEA provides the capability to make robotic hardware ready to deploy through its extensive library and array of applications to provide sensor fusion, navigation, data management, communication, and payload and vehicle control. Its open architecture platform underpins integrated systems for navigation and localization, as well as control and autonomy, and provides operators with a straightforward and intuitive human-machine interface for supervising robotic vehicles. It also provides the foundation for industry-leading OEMs’ innovative and emerging technologies, and expediates their route to market. OPENSEA, as an open architecture platform, opens up a vast realm of opportunities and possibilities for customers and collaborators, with vehicle autonomy, long range command & control and vehicle agnostic driving continuous advancement in marine robotics. Since its launch, OPENSEA has been used in over 2500 marine robotic systems.

Greensea has launched two new companies, Armach Robotics andBayonet Ocean Vehicles, that take OPENSEA into new directions. Armach Robotics is using the on-hull navigation technology pioneered by Greensea, and will provide proactive, in-water hull cleaning. Bayonet Ocean Vehicles is using OPENSEA to provide amphibious subsea vehicles for autonomous use in deep sea, surf zone, and land travel. Federal contracts were awarded to develop a fully Autonomous EOD Vehicle capable of Automatic Target Recognition , long range command and control, and tetherless operation, and to prototype an Autonomous Amphibious Response Vehicle capable of detecting, identifying, localizing, and neutralizing hazards from Very Shallow Water through the Surf Zone.

Related News

Figure 1. Schmidt Ocean Institute benthic lander is deployed from R/V Falkor for an operational test. Syntactic flotation high, integrated acoustic release low, and the expendable anchor weight suspended below the platform deck. The negative weight of the release is placed close to centerline for trim, and positioned low to act as a counterweight for stability. No instruments are mounted on the white marine grade HDPE frame. The anchor weight is rigged for recovery after the test. (Photo by

Lander Lab #4: Underwater Releases

“We can get anything to the bottom of the ocean,” quipped Don Walsh, Pilot #1 of Bathyscaphe Trieste. “The trick is getting…

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

R/V David Packard to Sport Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) selected Sonardyne's deepwater positioning tech for 50-m long R/V David Packard…

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday…

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

Autonomous wave gliders are seen being prepared for deployment on the deck of the research vessel Oceanus during the pilot campaign for NASA's Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE) in the Pacific Ocean off the U.S. West Coast. (Photo: Ben Hodges / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

NASA’s S-MODE Field Campaign Deploys to the Pacific Ocean

The mission’s fleet of ship, aircraft and marine robotics will study ocean eddies and other elusive features near the surface…

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news