 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2022

Odd Job Multiphase Boosting for OneSubsea, Subsea 7

OneSubsea and its alliance partner, Subsea 7 have won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract on Kosmos Energy's Odd Job field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Through the EPCI contract with Kosmos, OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems business of Schlumberger, will supply a subsea multiphase boosting system, topside equipment, and a 16-mile integrated power and control umbilical. Project management, engineering, assembly and testing will be performed at the OneSubsea facilities in Bergen and Horsøy, Norway, while transport to the field and installation will be carried out by Subsea 7.

“The system will be tied back to the existing facility, thereby achieving significant cost and energy savings, as well as reducing CO2 emissions, all while improving Kosmos Energy’s ultimate recovery,” says Don Sweet, director, Subsea Production Systems, OneSubsea. 

