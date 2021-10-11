 
New Wave Media

October 11, 2021

MMT Names Interim CEO

Credit: MMT (File image)

Credit: MMT (File image)

Sweden-based subsea survey and inspection firm MMT, part of Ocean Infinity, has appointed Sara Båth-Dahlström as CEO.
 
Båth-Dahlström, who takes over on an interim basis, from Per-Olof Sverlinger, has been with MMT since 2019.

MMT was acquired by Ocean Infinity earlier this year. 

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity said: "On behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank P-O for his hard work and dedication during his 3 years with MMT. He’s been instrumental in the company’s growth, turning it into a successful business with a bright future as part of Ocean Infinity."
 
“It gives me great pleasure to be able to promote from within the company, a person who embodies our culture of entrepreneurialism and strive for excellence, and who has already played such an important role in MMT’s journey so far. 

"Sara’s background in both onshore business and offshore operational roles mean she is uniquely placed to take on this leadership role. Sara will lead MMT through its next phase of continued growth and integration within Ocean Infinity.”

Related News

Kongsberg Hugin 1000 AUV - (Photo from the press release)

DOF, OFG Team Up to Offer AUV Services to Offshore Industry

Offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea has entered a partnership deal with offshore survey firm Ocean Floor Geophysics Inc. (OFG)…

(Photo: Brett Cote / U.S. Navy)

US Nuclear Sub Hits 'Object' in Asia-Pacific

U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-Pacific region, but the incident…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

STATS Group Remote Systems Technician, Sam Garson, at work - Credit: STATS

Busy Summer for Pipeline Tech Firm STATS Group

Pipeline technology company STATS Group said Monday it had completed the largest number of simultaneous pipeline isolation…

© chung-chieh jsu/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

China Pursuing Bigger Ocean Carbon Sinks to Help Meet Climate Goals

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DeepOcean Vision Ltd

DeepOcean Vision provide high quality, robust underwater LED lights and camera systems for many uses, such as ROV, AUV, Saturation Diving, Inspection, Maintenance, Repair, Search and Rescue, and Military.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news