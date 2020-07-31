COVE Names Melanie Nadeau CEO

Melanie Nadeau, P. Eng. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE), a collaborative facility on Halifax Harbor dedicated to applied innovation in the ocean sector.

Jim King, chair of the COVE board, said the board approved the appointment effective September 8, 2020. He said Nadeau was one of 431 applicants from around the world who indicated interest in the position.

Nadeau, replaces Jim Hanlon, P.Eng., MBA, FCAE, who has been CEO at COVE and its predecessor organizations since May of 2012.

Nadeau has extensive experience in strategic planning, operations, and stakeholder relations. She served in the Royal Canada Navy, led technology programs in Ottawa for Natural Resources Canada, and held increasingly senior positions at Emera Inc., since joining in 2011.

Fluently bilingual, Nadeau originates from Port Cartier, Quebec, received her B.Sc. Degree in Engineering from the University of Waterloo and obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

King said, “We’re delighted to have been able to attract Melanie Nadeau to this position. She has an impressive balance of skills and experiences both nationally and internationally. We are confident she will lead COVE to even greater success.”

“Canada’s ocean sector holds enormous potential for our region and our country,” Nadeau said. “I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to lead COVE in its next stage of growth.”

King paid tribute to outgoing CEO Jim Hanlon: “Working with many public and private sector partners, Jim led the effort to secure COVE’s headquarters at the former Coast Guard site on the Dartmouth waterfront. He provided industry guidance during the renovations of the buildings and much of the marine-related infrastructure. Most importantly, he led the effort to secure 70 tenants for COVE, creating an exciting mélange of ocean-related start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses, multinational companies and world-class academic expertise that has already attracted global attention. We wish him well and thank him for his efforts in establishing COVE. COVE looks forward to working with him in future as we grow the Canadian ocean economy.”